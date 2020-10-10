Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,811,267 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

