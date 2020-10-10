Tierion Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,847.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $108,847.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.44 or 0.05072172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

