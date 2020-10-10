TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.10% of TopBuild worth $79,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $187.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

