Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.48. Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 277,662 shares traded.

TXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

