Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 610 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.92 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.32. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.