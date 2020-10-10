Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Trimble stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $387,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

