TRON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Stocks.Exchange, Rfinex and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00249523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01515476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00155316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008937 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

