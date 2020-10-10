Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.59% of Twist Bioscience worth $72,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TWST stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,871 shares of company stock worth $19,403,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

