Ultragate (ULG) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $66,431.53 and $54,408.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultragate has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00398264 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012749 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007695 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,750,086 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net.

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.