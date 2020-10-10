Universa Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $54,634.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

