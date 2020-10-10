USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.35. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 36,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USD Partners by 45.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in USD Partners by 434.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 436,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.