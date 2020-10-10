Venus (XVS) Hits One Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00022327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded flat against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,292.32 or 1.00010782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001419 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00146626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

