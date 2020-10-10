Verge Price Hits $0.0043 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $70.63 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00433034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002892 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,370,599,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

