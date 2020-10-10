Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Vericel worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,252,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,182.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

