Veritaseum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,954.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00023792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

