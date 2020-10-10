Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $680.64

Shares of Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $680.64 and traded as high as $760.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $746.00, with a volume of 20,766 shares trading hands.

VTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The firm has a market cap of $345.77 million and a P/E ratio of -226.06.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (9.90) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.50) (($0.11)) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). On average, analysts forecast that Vitec Group plc will post 7038.9707588 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($44,623.02). Also, insider Duncan Penny purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £13,100 ($17,117.47).

Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

