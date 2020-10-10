Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.10. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,950 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

