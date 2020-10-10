Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.92

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $27.00. Walker Crips Group shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 25,085 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Lim Hua Min bought 11,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91). Insiders acquired a total of 473,454 shares of company stock worth $12,309,804 over the last quarter.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

