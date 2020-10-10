WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.37 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $56.37 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Upbit and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00248241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01512848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154895 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,708,836,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,363,850,165 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Bibox, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, Tidex, C2CX, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

