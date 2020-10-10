WaykiChain Hits One Day Volume of $9.17 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $42.87 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00250657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00092407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01521349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157098 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

