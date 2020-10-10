Webchain (WEB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, EscoDEX, RaisEX and ChaoEX . During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.01027270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 623.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , BiteBTC, EscoDEX, RaisEX, Coinroom and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

