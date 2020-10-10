Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $17.05. Weichai Power shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 20,893 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

