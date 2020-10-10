Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.33

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.94. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 628,062 shares trading hands.

WDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.30 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.9278351 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

