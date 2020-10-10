West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,439,000 after buying an additional 1,147,923 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.92. 6,551,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

