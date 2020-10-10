West Oak Capital LLC Sells 707 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,942,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $215.81. 26,458,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.