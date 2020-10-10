Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) vs. OFG Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OFG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.44 $6.89 million N/A N/A OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.57 $53.84 million $1.62 8.60

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A OFG Bancorp 5.71% 6.32% 0.69%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

