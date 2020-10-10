Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.02. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 365,731 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$256.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.0980392 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

