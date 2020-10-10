Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 381,427 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.18% of Westlake Chemical worth $80,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

