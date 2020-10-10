WinCash (WCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,131.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. WinCash has a market cap of $359,118.09 and approximately $25,131.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WinCash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

