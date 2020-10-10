WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.49. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 60,745 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIR.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.