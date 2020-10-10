Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Cap of $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00251092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00092250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.01522523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00157087 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.