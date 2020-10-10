X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 2% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $64,992.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,839,564,650 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.