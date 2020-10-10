X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.81

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and traded as high as $35.78. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 1,740,541 shares traded.

The business has a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the period.

