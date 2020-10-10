Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,006 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Xperi worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

