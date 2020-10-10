Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.84

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and traded as high as $31.36. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 1,044,744 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.