Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.53

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.78. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 4,562 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9815677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Limited Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

