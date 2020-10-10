YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading Up 50.7% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $859,841.66 and approximately $49,387.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

