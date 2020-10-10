Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $707.77

Shares of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $707.77 and traded as low as $571.25. Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $576.00, with a volume of 4,566 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 635.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 707.77.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.