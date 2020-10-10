Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.46). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS stock remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.49. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

