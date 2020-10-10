Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.