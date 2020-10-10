Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 11,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

