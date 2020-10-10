Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973. 9.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 110,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,994. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.08. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

