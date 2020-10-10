Zacks: Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.11 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $16.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

