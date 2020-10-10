Zacks: Analysts Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$4.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.17). Beigene reported earnings per share of ($5.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($17.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.80) to ($16.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($14.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.83) to ($9.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

Beigene stock traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.66. 196,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,628. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. Beigene has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $313.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $629,790.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,032.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,670 shares of company stock worth $108,571,828. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

