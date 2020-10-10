Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 647,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

