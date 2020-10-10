Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $1.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

EVFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.31.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.