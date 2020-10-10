Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. Brink’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 266,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,558. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after acquiring an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 9,428.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 310,472 shares in the last quarter.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

