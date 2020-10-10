Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. NIC posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 191,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,484. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NIC by 33.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

