Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 218,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.91.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.