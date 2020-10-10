Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Photronics also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 294,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $280,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,575.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 391,485 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 232.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

